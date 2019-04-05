Dani Dyer speaks out about her 'tough' split from Jack Fincham for the first time Jack announced their split on Thursday

Dani Dyer has opened up about her split from Jack Fincham for the first time, admitting that their relationship "didn't work out". The Love Island winner opened up about their break-up to the Huffington Post, saying: "It's just one of them things, it didn't work out. There's going to be a lot of stuff going on about it, but it'll be fine. I wish all the best for Jack, it just didn't work out."

The couple met on Love Island

She continued: "It is tough, you know? A lot of people are going to be like, 'Oh, it's a publicity stunt', but to be honest, I'd rather be with someone going through a book tour, it'd be nice to have that. But no… it ain't nice, I don't think there's ever a right time for a break-up, is there? No one's ever going to be like, 'This is a nice time', oh, there's Christmas, oh, there's a birthday, oh, there's Easter… there's never a good time. It's just happened, but it's just one of them things."

Jack announced that they had broken up on Thursday in an Instagram Story, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness. We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life. That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerable and understands this."

