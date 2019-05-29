Why Love Island contestants are given £250 a week So that's why…

Sunbathing all day, going on fancy dates and hanging out with a group of beautiful people in a sprawling Majorcan villa – the Love Island contestants don't have it bad at all. But on top of that, the nation's favourite singletons are also paid £250 each per week. HELLO! understands the stars are given a lump sum to compensate for loss of earnings while they are abroad in Spain.

This year, five women and seven men have been confirmed for the initial line-up. Although in true Love Island style, new contestants will enter the villa every week or so, to ruffle some feathers and amp up the drama levels. Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis is one of the confirmed newbies.

AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis is joining the show

The 23-year-old, who is also a ballroom and Latin dancer, opened up about his perfect girl, saying: "I'm sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don't. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I've completely lied to you. Love is blind."

The Dancing with the Stars Ireland pro also admitted: "I'd rate my looks quite high up on the scale, because sometimes people say I'm attractive. I'm not going to give you a number because I don't really know. My best feature is my smile. Everyone always compliments me on it."

See former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson before her glamorous makeover

Other singletons who are entering the villa include a 28-year-old pharmacist from London, Anna Vakili, who calls herself a "drama queen", "clumsy" and a "messy eater". She describes her perfect guy as "tall, good-looking, dark hair and dark eyes. He would be fit. Personality wise, he would be loyal, kind and emotional. I like the soppy guys. I'm not into cocky boys at all, I like smart and funny".

Amy Hart, who calls herself the Bridget Jones of her friendship group, is also joining, as is Tyson Fury's little brother Tommy, 20, and also a boxer. His perfect girl has "blonde hair, blue eyes, good tan, is a gym girl" and isn't big-headed at all. "I like a confident girl but someone who is a bit shy," he said.

