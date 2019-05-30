Britain's Got Talent act make SHOCK exit from semi-finals – find out why The group have withdrawn due to health and safety concerns

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Brotherhood have said they are "absolutely gutted" to have to withdraw from the show for health and safety reasons. The magicians were due to perform on Friday’s live semi-finals, but revealed on Instagram that they wouldn’t be able to present the act that they had prepared.

Taking to social media to share a photo of themselves wearing their signature clown masks, the trio shared: "We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat. We’ve worked for the last 4 months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line.

The Brotherhood have withdrawn from the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals

"Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do. It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition." They explained that they’re "truly gutted" they won’t be able to compete, adding: "We aimed for the stars and fell short. It’s been an absolutely incredible ride for BGT this year and I wish all the acts still in the competition the best of luck and success and that a magic act can bring home the crown again."

The magical act initially won over judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with their first audition, which saw them perform a death-defying mystery act including both Simon and host Declan Donnelly. However, they will now be replaced by dancers Libby and Charlie.

Acts confirmed to compete in the live finals on Sunday so far include Colin Thackery, Siobhan Phillips, 4MG, Flakefleet Primary School, Dave and Finn, and Kojo Anim. The winners will receive £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at The Royal Variety Performance in November.

