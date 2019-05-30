Ant McPartlin left hanging on Britain's Got Talent after awkward rejected handshake Did you spot this? Eek!

Fans of Britain's Got Talent were left cringing on Wednesday night after Ant McPartlin tried to shake a contestant's hand during the live semi-final, only to be ignored. Comedy magician John Archer was waving to the audience and didn't notice Ant's attempts to shake his hand - but the viewers at home certainly did!

Did you spot the awkward moment?

One person wrote: "ANT GOT HIS HANDSHAKE IGNORED I'M SCREAMING," while another added: "Someone rewind their TV and record that handshake fail. That was one for the history books." Despite the slight mishap, viewers of the show appear to be delighted that Ant is back on our screens after taking a long break last year to undergo treatment for alcoholism. Ant and his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, opened up about Ant's break from television after causing a car crash back in 2018 in an interview with The Guardian, saying: "We had a heart-to-heart. I said, 'Look, forget everything – TV, the partnership – you've just got to go and get well.' I think I said I'd give everything up if he could just be happy again." Ant tweeted thanking fans for the support following the first live show on Tuesday, writing: "Well aren’t all you lot very lovely indeed? Thanks for the messages and support. See you on the telly tonight."

The rejected handshake wasn't the only awkward moment of Britain's Got Talent's semi final on Wednesday, and fans also pointed out that the scoreboard on the big screen accidentally showed the wrong act going through to the final of the show. In the show, the leaderboard revealed that Colin Thackery, Kojo Anim and Matt Stirling had advanced to the final, when actually Matt had been eliminated from the competition, and it was actually comedienne Siobhan Phillips who would advance on the show. Simon Cowell corrected the mistake, calling the board "wrong".

