Strictly's AJ Pritchard sends sweet message to brother Curtis ahead of Love Island debut See what the dancer had to say...

When the line up for Love Island series five was announced last week, dance fans were excited to spot Curtis Pritchard among the faces heading into the villa. The brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, Curtis is a fellow dancer who is best known for appearing on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars. With the show kicking off on Monday night, AJ shared a cheeky selfie on Instagram in support of his brother, writing: "Little Bro @curtispritchard12 .. Exciting times ahead #loveisland - I literally can't wait for tomorrow night to see you in the villa."

Entering the Love Island villa as one of 12 initial contestants, we're looking forward to seeing Curtis grace our screens this summer! The dancer famously dated his competitive partner and fellow Dancing With The Stars professional Emily Barker for two years, with the pair splitting in January after drifting apart. "I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I've not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven't had time to," Curtis said. "Being truthful I've probably been on less than ten dates, maybe five dates."

When asked to describe his perfect girl ahead of entering the villa, Curtis said: "I'm sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don't. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I've completely lied to you."

Curtis, who joined Dancing with The Stars in Ireland in 2017, was forced to drop out of the 2019 series in January after being the victim of a horrific attack over Christmas. The brothers were attacked by a group of men in a Nantwich club, kicking and punching Curtis and leaving him needing emergency surgery on his knee. A spokesperson told The Sun: "AJ and Curtis were assaulted in an unprovoked attack. Curtis is to undergo an emergency operation to correct damage to his knee. AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs."

