6 TV shows to watch instead of Love Island Not a fan of Love Island? We've got you covered

Most of the country might be waiting to become fully invested in the lives and romances of a bunch of twenty-somethings in swimwear, but what about the rest of us? With Love Island apparently dominating television over the months of June and July, people who really don't want to watch the reality TV show need something to sink our teeth into! Not to worry, because we have put together the best alternatives to the show here…

7 Up and Me – 9pm on ITV

This remarkable show (airing at the same time as the Show That Shall Not Be Named) looks at a group of people who were first interviewed at seven-year-olds back in 1964, and subsequently interviewed every seven years, up until now. It is the longest running documentary in the UK, and Richard E Grant is among those to have praised it, saying: "What happens to all of them, certainly in my experience, you can identify with things that have happened in your own life. Nobody’s immune to the whips and lashes that life deals out."

Death in Paradise season seven – 9pm on BBC

If you missed Death in Paradise season seven when it first came out in January, now is the perfect time to catch up as the first episode will be airing at the same time at Love Island on Monday. In the show, DI Jack Mooney is facing trouble once again while investigating the death of a billionaire's fiancée. Slim pickings? Luckily we also have plenty of streaming shows to fall back on! Check out some of our favourites.

Years and Years - BBC iPlayer

This creepy drama looks at an average family in the UK over the years. As they get further into the future, technology advances to horrifying degrees, politics becomes more and more extreme, and financial crisis' hit the country – leaving all of the family suffering the consequences. Three episodes are already out and available on iPlayer, so what are you waiting for?

Gentleman Jack - BBC iPlayer

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister, a highly intelligent and ambitious woman in the nineteenth century who breaks all of the rules by deciding to marry her neighbour, Ann Walker. The new series has been highly praised after just two episodes, and luckily the third will be out on iPlayer by Monday!

Black Mirror - Netflix

With season five's three episodes dropping on Netflix on Wednesday, now is a better time than ever to catch up with the hugely popular dystopian show. The anthology series follows a different story in each episode, often focused on a new piece of technology in the near future, be it a dating app, security system gone wrong or gaming system with amazing capabilities. Be entertained with the first four seasons and when you're finished, check out the trailer for season 5 here!

Good Omens - Amazon Prime

The new series based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel has a pretty amazing cast and follows an angel and a demon who are stationed on earth and are quite alarmed to learn that Armageddon is about to take place. Having become quite fond of earth, the pair team up to try to put a stop to the end of times, which involves a witch, a prophecy, and an anti-Christ named Adam.

