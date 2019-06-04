Ruth Langsford opens up about body insecurities on Loose Women Many women will relate to her comments…

On Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford was joined by Janet Street-Porter, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards to discuss the first episode of Love Island which aired the night before. In a topic of conversation about the ITV2 show and the contestants' bodies, Ruth admitted she still had hang-ups about her own body - especially come summer time.

"I know I shouldn't, and I know we talk about it on here all the time, and we did our amazing body stories campaign that we should all embrace our bodies, because I know I'm nearly 60, I should know better but I can't help myself," Ruth said.

"When summer's coming around, I think 'swimming costume, bikinis, white clothes' 'y'know, I'm not looking my best, and start to think, 'I need to do something'. And I do compare myself to other women around the pool, ridiculously so."

She then continued to share a story about a recent holiday she took to Tenerife with her husband Eamonn Holmes, telling her fellow panel and the live audience: "When we were away at Easter I was looking at a woman, who was probably 22, she looked amazing and I'm there acting really jealous. I thought: 'What are you doing? Why are you comparing yourself?' But I'm being absolutely honest, I do."

Janet Street-Porter, who's known for her straight-talking style, got honest with the gang, talking about the Love Island ladies, saying: I don't know what you're going on about, when I look at them [the women on Love Island] I see a load of Martians, they are so disconnected from the real world. They just look like airbrushed incredibly smooth oily things that have landed on Britain from Mars."

She continued: "Don't hold them up as normal. I went swimming, yesterday, in the English channel - and I went swimming on Saturday and Sunday - and I put on my swimsuit on and I just think, 'Here you go, 72. This is what it looks like. I like my body and I still like my body." Cue round of applause from the live audience.

She added: "I blame social media because people can airbrush their images, they can manipulate what they look like, so they lose all sense of reality. And if you don't want to get really upset, don't go by the side of the swimming pool in a hotel. I don't put myself through it. I want to be in my Janet bubble and I want to get my costume on, go on a public beach and get it over and done with."

The topic of body positivity is a tricky one but we think Ruth looks amazing just the way she is. In fact, all the Loose Women ladies do. But what do you think? Do you get jealous of other women by the pool? Answer our poll below…