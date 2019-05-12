Loose Women star Kaye Adams looks unrecognisable in surprising new video Is that you Kaye?

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams is proud of her Scottish roots, and while everyone is used to hearing her Glaswegian accent on the TV, it was a very different story in her early days of presenting. This week, the mother-of-two took to Instagram showed her bemused daughter Bonnie, 13, a video clip of her interviewing Margret Thatcher at the beginning of her career. In the footage, Kaye was just 23-years-old, and sounded completely different with a strong RP accent. Kaye wrote alongside the video: "It sounds impressive when you say you interviewed Margaret Thatcher at Downing Street at the age of 23 but then when you see the video evidence, it is a major cringe."

Kaye Adams as a young reporter - with a very different accent!

Kaye continued: "Suffice to say, the bold Bonnie is not impressed. The accent is a shocker, I have to admit but the reality is that 30 or so years ago - rightly or wrongly- I truly believed that I would never get a job on national television with my Scottish accent. Whether or not I had to model myself on the Queen Mother is up for debate!! Anyway, thank goodness in this one respect at least l, we have moved on and how you sound doesn’t determine the value of what you say!" Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Brilliantly funny. Love Bonnie’s reaction. Kaye - that accent - so not you," while another added: "You are right, regional accents were not exposed and celebrated as they are today. Thank god for progress." A third wrote: "That was a real scoop for you at that age, your parents must have been so proud. Well done."

Kaye is one of the original Loose Women panellists, and joined the popular daytime show in 1999, at the same time as Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha. Kaye has struck up a close friendship with Nadia and the pair even have their own YouTube channel together. However, Kaye has previously admitted that it wasn’t always the case, and said that when they first clocked eyes on each other, they weren't sure they would get along.

The star told Closer magazine: "We immediately didn't like the look of one another," while Nadia added: "It was so bad that I actually refused to take the job on Loose Women! I was quite intimidated by Kaye, she seemed so much cleverer than me – and she thought I was an actress 'luvvie'." On what changed their minds, Nadia said: "We realised that we actually had a lot in common. We are both very hard workers, but we also like to laugh like drains. And we both like gin and tonics!"

