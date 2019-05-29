Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Barton shocks friends by revealing details of attack Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 June to Friday 7 June

Emmerdale fans have been left gripped by the harrowing storylines in the soap over the past few weeks, with not only Jacob's grooming at the hands of schoolteacher Maya, but Victoria's horrific sexual assault – which resulted in her getting pregnant by attacker Lee. And next week in the ITV soap, Victoria bravely tells her friends about what happened to her after the villager's night out, but some of them struggle to take in the news. Elsewhere, Liam is acting suspicious and Nicola thinks that he is hiding something, giving Bernice food for thought. Jamie, meanwhile, is in for a shock when his secret wife Andrea arrives in the village.

Victoria tells her friends about her horrific ordeal

Victoria makes a huge decision

Victoria's pregnancy becomes more of a reality as she starts to suffer from morning sickness, and her family feel uneasy. Robert and Diane are later surprised to find out that Victoria isn't planning on having a termination. When Robert is unable to say that he'll support Victoria's decision, he later feels bad when he sees her so hurt. Marlon, meanwhile, is worried about Victoria and is determined to find out what's wrong with her. He is then shocked when Victoria tells him that she was sexually assaulted. She later tries to tell her friends what Lee did to her, and Matty, Chas, Ellis and Charity all struggle to take in the news.

READ: Killing Eve 2 FINALLY has a release date for the UK

What will Maya decide next?

Maya continues to watch over Jacob

Jacob vows to wait for Maya – who is secretly spying on him, waiting for a chance to talk to him. However, Pollard spots her and goes to the B&B to call the police, but is shocked when Maya enters and terminates his call. Maya is then torn when Pollard tells her that he can either call the police or she can tell Jacob that she doesn't love him anymore. What will she do?

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go on holiday together with their families

Jamie's secret wife arrives in the village

Jamie's secret wife arrives

Kim comes face to face with Jamie's wife – and things don't go off to the best of starts. When she is riding her horse on a country road, a car speeds past and causes the horse to bolt. Kim confronts the driver angrily, but is shocked to find out that it is Andrea – Jamie's secret wife, and their young daughter Millie. Andrea is then not pleased to find out that Jamie has been living up at Home Farm with Kim. Jamie is caught in the middle between his mum and wife when he finds out that they have met, and is relieved when Andrea agrees to stay the night in the village. He then attempts to find her a job so that she can stay there.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.