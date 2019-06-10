Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the surprising secret to her happy marriage with Brad Falchuk Is this the key to marital bliss?

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the unconventional way she and husband Brad Falchuk maintain their happy marriage – by living in separate houses. The Goop founder made the decision to live apart from her spouse after receiving the advice from an intimacy teacher as a means of keeping their relationship fresh.

Rather than cohabit along with Gwyneth’s children Apple and Moses – from her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – the couple spend four nights together at her Los Angeles home, while Brad spends another three nights at his own property. "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing," Gwyneth told The Sunday Times Style magazine about their living arrangement.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she doesn't live with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth married television producer Brad in late September, in a star-studded private ceremony in their garden. Details of the couple’s special day were shared on Gwyneth’s lifestyle site, Goop, along with a glimpse at Gwyneth’s lace Valentino gown. Guests at the nuptials included Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr. and Rob Lowe, along with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, who hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner.

It would be no surprise if Gwyneth wants to keep her Los Angeles property all to herself; the beautiful property often features in the Iron Man actress’ social media posts, and has a gorgeous kitchen, huge garden, and pristine playroom for teenagers Apple and Moses. Gwyneth also owns a second home in the Hamptons, which is where she and Brad hosted their wedding in September.

The newlyweds’ decision to live apart is not the only unconventional move they have made since tying the knot. Over Christmas, Gwyneth and Brad went on a “family honeymoon” in the Maldives, where they were not only joined by each of their children, but also Gwyneth’s ex-husband Chris Martin and his new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who she describes as “a fantastic woman”.

