Lorraine viewers in uproar after show is drastically cut short The TV star called the delay "very frustrating"

Viewers who were hoping to catch their daily dose of Lorraine this morning were disappointed to see the show delayed. National broadcasters including ITV were waiting to air Theresa May's speech live from 10 Downing Street – in which the Prime Minister confirmed her leadership battle – causing a number of TV shows to be postponed.

As viewers patiently waited for the programme to start, Lorraine Kelly uploaded a photo of herself with her guests including Matt Johnson and Mark Gatiss. "Waiting for PM so we can do our show!!!" the Scottish star wrote on Twitter.

Lorraine also replied to fans who vented their frustration on Twitter. "I'd much rather be watching you right now Lorraine. I hope they don't keep you off air much longer," one fan wrote, to which she replied: "Much appreciated." Lorraine also posted, "Sorry love – out of my hands sadly," when one fan said they would be missing their morning fix of the breakfast TV show due to the delay. Lorraine ended up having to interview her three guests at a rushed pace, revealing in a tweet: "We had to drop such a lot of content. Very frustrating."

The mother-of-one also joked that they should have aired actor Mark Gatiss' comments about the leadership contest. "@markgatiss was very kind and patient this morning as well as being hilarious (we should have broadcast his comments on the PM statement)," she wrote.

The TV star spoke to Matt Johnson about mental health

On the show, TV presenter Matt Johnson spoke about the moment he was about to take his own life, just before Christmas in 2009. "Ten years ago I suffered very desperately from depression, very dark thoughts. I was very isolated," he said. "I came very close to taking my own life. I was literally on the balcony edge with my foot up, that was the situation I found myself in. After numerous different discussions with myself internally in Spain about how to do this. I had sent myself away to try and have a make or break holiday for myself and it went terribly bad.

"I found whiskey was the only option and then I found myself on that ledge. But for some reason the element of control, that energy that gave me, took me off the edge and I’m eternally grateful for that moment whatever it was. It was a turning point, it was the beginning of my life in many ways." Matt went on to urge viewers to be vigilant about their loved ones' mental health, adding: "Men desperately push everything deep down inside and we just want men to talk more."

