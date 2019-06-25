Will Yewande return to the Love Island villa? Yewande definitely wouldn't say no!

Viewers of Love Island were devastated when fan favourite Yewande was dumped out of the villa after Danny chose to recouple with Arabella instead of her. In fact, some fans were so disappointed that she left that there have been calls to have her return to the villa, and Yewande would also be up for it! Speaking in her exit interview, she said: "Given the chance, 100% I would go back. I feel like I haven’t finished my journey. It came to an end quite abruptly. I would love the chance to find someone that I feel is genuine. Also just continue the friendships I have made."

Danny chose Arabella over Yewande

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the episode, with one person writing: "dear love island producers, i will be waiting for Yewande’s surprise revenge return to villa later on... thank you," while another added: "It bewilders me that Lucie is still there even though she wants Joe. Hopefully we get to see Yewande return because I want her on my TV screen more."

Amber and Anna were devastated when Yewande left

The reality show star also opened up about whether Danny would last the test of time with the new girl, Arabella, explaining: "Maybe. A bombshell coming in, it’s very hard and it’s difficult to know their intentions. I hate it when a bombshell comes in saying ‘I want to get to know everyone’, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for. She knew she wanted Danny. I feel like if he does get to know her, it’s not going to work. There are so many factors – they're so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he's only 21. They are in two different phases of their lives. In the villa, it’s very easy to forget."

