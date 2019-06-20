Love Island's Lucie and new girl Arabella share the same famous ex-boyfriend Lucie and Arabella already have one thing in common

Arabella, 28, is set to join the cast of Love Island on Thursday night, and there might be some tension in the villa when she and fellow islander Lucie discover that they have the same ex! In her interview for the show, Arabella revealed that she had dated Charlie Frederick, who appeared in the 2018 series of the reality show. Lucie had previously revealed that she had also dated him before she entered the villa.

Speaking about her 'claim to fame', Arabella said it was: "Being on a billboard on Oxford Street for G Star last year. I was on Sports Direct. And I know Montana Brown from series three. I also dated Charlie Frederick for a time." She also revealed that she has been unfaithful in previous relationships, explaining: "If I’ve coupled up, it means I know what I want. Yes I have cheated and been cheated on. I’ve only ever been loyal in one relationship which was my last relationship. In that relationship I would never look anywhere else. It all comes down to respect. When it’s on and off with someone, as it has been before, you never have that respect."

Charlie previously opened up about his relationship with Lucie, explaining to the Daily Mail: "It was a bit of a holiday romance. If you ask me, it was really good, her family were great but it didn't work out. She was too young. We were never in love with each other... [She's] most definitely not looking for love! She's only 21. I hope she's going in there with the right intentions."She'll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean. You’ve got to do what you've got to do to get the Z-list fame." Speaking about dating Charlie, Lucie previously said: "The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year’s Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa."

