Pictures emerge of Love Island's Arabella with a baby bump Wow!

Love Island's Arabella Chi has made no secret of her glamorous modelling career, but do you recognise her in these snaps? It has emerged that the newly recoupled star has done plenty of modelling for fashion brand ASOS, and poses in the maternity wear too – check her out wearing a baby bump! Eagle-eyed fans spotted the photographs online, with some even believing that Arabella's very different body shape was real.

Arabella models for ASOS maternity

The model, who coupled with Danny in Monday night's episode, looks totally gorgeous in the images – that's (faux) mama goals, right? Some of the garments she's rocking include the brand's 'Maternity Bridesmaid Pinny Maxi Dress' and the 'Maternity One Shoulder Floral Midi Dress'. She wears it well!

Of course, we're now more used to seeing Arabella in her swimwear in the Love Island villa, which comes from a variety of brands including I Saw It First, Pretty Little Thing, and – her favourite – ASOS. We've also noticed she's managed to smuggle in some swanky designer sunglasses, too, wearing both Prada and Ray-Ban shades during her time on the dating show so far.

Looking gorgeous!

Amongst the other ladies, one of Maura's favourite bikini sets is a pinstripe number from Bahimi, £50, while Mollie-Mae has been spotted in a bold green snake-print two piece from Shein – it costs just £17.

