Amber has HUGE argument with Arabella and Danny in new episode of Love Island Will there ever be a peaceful day in the Love Island villa?

After watching the fall out of Tom's sensational mistake on Love Island on Monday night, our amusement turned to horror when we learned that there was to be a recoupling where the boys had to choose their partners, which led to Yewande leaving the villa after Danny chose Arabella instead. Unsurprisingly, Yewande's villa BFFs Amber and Anna were not too pleased about her abrupt exit from the show, and Amber had words with Danny about his decision to recouple with Arabella.

Danny and Amber had a heated discussion

After speaking to him face-to-face about whether he had an issue with her, Amber lashed out when she suspected he was talking about her and the other girls, telling him: "I just want to say I gave you an opportunity to squash anything there so don’t say anything further about the situation unless it’s directly to those people over there." He replied: "If I’ve got something to say, I’ll say it to your face... I’m not shy of saying things to anybody. You have my word, if I’ve got a problem I’ll bring it to all of you."

Amber wasn't happy that Yewande was sent home

Without missing a beat, Amber responded: "Your word doesn’t really mean that much at this point does it? You’re giving me your word when your word means [expletive] all." Arabella then stepped in to defend Danny, saying: "You do realise all of us are going to get tested in here, you do realise that? You will get tested, you will get tested." However, Amber replied: "I know what I signed up to, thanks for enlightening us though. I didn’t know before you said that." Anton opened up about the situation, explaining: "There is definitely a divide since Yewande left. I think people need to remember that these decisions aren’t easy to make. And we’ve not made them out of nastiness for anyone, we’ve made these decisions which are best for us and people shouldn’t put so much pressure on it.”

