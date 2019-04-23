Luke Perry's last ever Riverdale episode to air one month after death Luke Perry tragically passed away in March after suffering a stroke

The creator of the Netflix show Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has confirmed that Luke Perry's last ever episode of Riverdale will air this week. The actor tragically passed away in March after suffering a stroke aged just 52. Speaking about his last episode as Archie's father Fred Andrews, Roberto tweeted: "This week's #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever."

Luke played Fred Andrews in Riverdale

Roberto has previously opened up about how they were going to honour Luke in the show, telling Entertainment Weekly: "We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him. Luke was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale. We're kind of family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed. When I was with the crew, I said, 'It will never be the same,' and that's true because Luke was such a part of the show."

Friends and colleagues of the actor paid touching tributes to him on social media following his death, with Molly Ringwald writing: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family." Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, remembered the first encounter he had with Luke. "The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted 'Buffy' to be. I asked if he'd ever seen Near Dark and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we'd get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn't be gone."

