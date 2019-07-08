Piers Morgan replaced on Good Morning Britain: find out why Richard Bacon has stepped in to fill his shoes

Good Morning Britain viewers were in for a surprise on Monday morning when they tuned in to see Piers Morgan had been replaced on the show. The 54-year-old was nowhere to be seen, with presenter Richard Bacon instead taking his place alongside Susanna Reid to deliver the day's headlines. Susanna explained that Piers was taking some time off as a result of his annual golf tournament – but fans were quick to lament his absence. "No Piers… on a Monday… not a good start to my week #GMB," one tweeted, while another wrote: "I miss Piers Morgan on GMB. I never thought I would even say this #bringbackpiersasap." Others, however, enjoyed the changes: "GMB would be watchable if they had Richard Bacon every day," one viewer remarked. Piers wasn't the only absentee from Monday's show. Richard Arnold was also having some time off from his duties, with Peter Andre stepping in to present the showbiz news instead.

Richard Bacon's appearance on the show was especially poignant; it came almost a year to the day after he was placed in a coma when he failed to respond to treatment for pneumonia, which had spread to both lungs. And on Monday's show the 43-year-old was able to welcome two of the medical staff who had helped save his life. "It's really wonderful and moving for me to see you today," he told them. "I know it's such a futile statement, but I'm going to say it anyway, thank you for saving my life."

MORE: Susanna Reid addresses relationship status after Piers Morgan causes a stir

Speaking last year about his ordeal, Richard told Radio 4's Broadcasting House that a senior doctor had informed him: "There were a few points where I thought you were probably going to die." He continued: "The first two nights went really badly - no one's fault - the infection was winning and my lungs were losing. My blood oxygen level went down to 70 per cent, and when you go below 70 per cent basically you are looking at death or brain damage - but more likely death." He added: "I hit 70 per cent and for the first two nights, I have since found out, I came quite close to death."

MORE: Richard Bacon reunited with his children after coming out of coma - see the sweet photo

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.