Meet Love Island's TWO new bombshells

Thought we were too late in the show to welcome some newbies to the Love Island villa? Think again! The popular reality show is bringing in not one but TWO new bombshells to meet the islanders, but will they find love with someone in the villa? Meet the brand new two islanders here…

Francesca Allen, 23

Francesca is a store manager from Essex, and says that she likes "to make people smile and laugh". Speaking about her best personality traits, she added that she is "fun… bubbly and very positive. I tend to get told that I can be quite fiery, but at the same time I'm quite a forgiving personSpeaking about her worst traits, she continued: "I tend to be quite spontaneous, so I rush into things before even thinking about it." Francesca also has plenty of TOWIE connections, saying: "I know quite a lot of the TOWIE cast – Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross, Chloe Lewis – they all come to the shop. My sister's boyfriend is Sam Faiers' boyfriend's brother, so we know each other. Jack Fowler was my personal trainer for a while, he's really nice."

Speaking about who she has her eye on, it looks like Belle might need to look out! She said: "I do think it's mainly Anton – I've liked him from the beginning. He seems like a really nice person. He seems like my kind of humour. He doesn't take himself too seriously. He is good looking. I think we compliment each other well. Curtis is the other one. Love his snake hips."

Chris Taylor, 28

Chris is a business developer from Leicester, and describes himself as "confident" with "good banter". He added that he can also be "a bit too hard to get sometimes" and is "a bit stubborn". He also revealed that he would like to get to know Maura, saying: "She is very interesting. She's an absolute fireball and I've got that same side to me as well. She has loads of banter and seems very easy to get on with. It will be interesting to see if we clash or not."

He also slated two couples, accusing them of playing games. "I think Curtis was trying to convince himself he liked Amy and then had a catalyst moment when he realised that he wasn't that into her," he said. "Possibly Anna and Jordan because there seems like it's a sexual tension thing but I'm not sure it goes much deeper."