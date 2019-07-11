Love Island producers made sure Amy would eat after she lost six pounds Amy was left heartbroken after splitting with Curtis

Amy Hart has revealed that Love Island producers would stand over her to make sure that she ate after losing six pounds in the villa after being heartbroken over her split from Curtis. Chatting to The Sun, the former air stewardess admitted that she was "grieving" the loss of her first love, and felt "million times better" after quitting the show.

She explained: "I was grieving the loss of my first love, living in a house with him and watching one of my alleged friends get with him… I feel a million times better now I've left, but I defy anyone not to fall apart and be completely heartbroken. I was very confused. I couldn’t eat, I lost six pounds… I felt so numb. I didn't feel hungry. When I wouldn't eat, they [producers] would stand over me and make me eat a bowl of food or I couldn't do the challenges."

Amy left the show on Tuesday after telling Curtis that she needed to let him move on. She said: "I met you and you completely turned my whole world around… We made each other happy… but we both need to move on and we both need to find someone that is going to make us as happy as we make them. Realistically for me, I'm not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else. Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you'll always put me first because you're such a good person."

She added: "I'm leaving today but it's a positive thing because I'm going to go and start the rest of my life today… I'm going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for." Speaking in the Beach Hut, she added: "I want him to be happy and I want him to meet someone else so I'm leaving here today not holding any grudges against anyone, not against Curtis, not against Maura, no one. I never thought I would fall in love, I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here."

