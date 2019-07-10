Amber breaks down in the Love Island villa over Michael – but does he feel the same? Will these two get back together again?

Amber has been struggling to get past her feelings for Michael in Love Island since he dumped her for Joanna during her visit to Casa Amor. Although the pair have made up since the awkward recoupling, Amber became upset over her former flame in the upcoming episode of the show, which will air on Wednesday. Speaking to Anna and Maura about the new boy, Chris, Amber said: "He ticks a couple of boxes but not enough to constitute me cracking on with him."

Amber opened up to the girls about her feelings

Tearing up, she continued: "I can't switch off my feelings. I still like Michael. Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael. Having a new boy enter the villa tonight has made me realise that I still have feelings for Michael." Fans have been discussing Amber's predicament on social media, with one writing: "Amber is like a lot of girls who hide their emotions and pretend they're okay when really, inside it really hurts. Can't tell you how much I feel for this girl and I really hope she can find someone better."

Will Michael feel the same?

Another person added: "Motion to remove Michael from the villa so Amber can heal without his demonic presence, all in favour say aye." During the episode, the islanders also took part in a challenge where each girl performs a dance routine and vice versa, while the others wear heart rate monitors. Finally, it will be determined whether the boys or girls heart rates increased the most and which team reigned supreme in tonight’s challenge. Speaking about hoping to impress Michael, Joanna said: "I definitely kept Michael waiting. I made sure he watched me with the other boys to see what he was missing!"

