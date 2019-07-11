Will Ovie be dumped from Love Island after Thursday night's recoupling? Will Ovie be picked on Thursday night's Love Island?

A recoupling will take place on Love Island on Thursday night, but which boy will be leaving the villa? While contestants including Michael, Tommy, Curtis, Anton and Jordan will most likely all be safe as they have romantic interests in the villa, it looks like several of the other boys are vulnerable, along with the show's fan favourite, Ovie.

Will Ovie be leaving the Love Island villa?

While Francesca and Maura both have their eye on Curtis, the new bombshell has also set her sights on Marvin, who was originally coupled with Maura before the pair called it off due to a lack of chemistry. Speaking about who she would like to couple up with, she said: "I do fancy Curtis and I do fancy Marvin. They are very different. It's such early days… It's so hard. I need to go with my gut on what feels right and who I think has the potential to make me the happiest person I can be."

Ovie might be in trouble during the new recoupling

As such, it appears that Ovie and new contestant Chris are the most vulnerable, and it will likely be Amber who makes the decision on who will stay or go from the villa. While Amber is good friends with Ovie, she grows closer with Chris during Thursday's episode, where he tells her: "I actually wanted to take you on a date yesterday. But I had a think about it and I don't know where your head is at with the whole Michael thing. I didn't want to go in too soon and start something when your heads not in it." He then joked that she was "like an Easter egg," to which she replied: "Hard on the outside but nothing in the middle?" Amber previously admitted that she still fancied Michael, so will she go into a friendship couple with Ovie, or will she pursue things with Chris?

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the upcoming episode, with one writing: "Someone better pick Ovie for recoupling! I am not having the life of this show leave." Another person added: "Amber best pick Ovie in tonights recoupling. I'd pay money to see them all loved up!"