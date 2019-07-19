The trailer for Cats is here and people cannot deal with it The upcoming film has an all-star cast including Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson

The trailer for the film adaptation of the musical Cats is finally here, and to put it lightly fans have had a somewhat mixed response to the first look. The teaser, which showed stars including Dame Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden as CGI humanoid cats, instantly began to trend on Twitter, with many people criticising the look of the new film.

Me: I have a recurrent nightmare where #DameJudiDench is a cat and constantly pushes my stuff off the table just because she can...



Therapist: Is just a dream. #CatsMovie: pic.twitter.com/lpjMSartbJ — Jay Smith (@jayjayathome) July 19, 2019

One person wrote: "I thought I was afraid of climate change but it turns out my greatest fear is men and women dressed up as cats thinking they are cats and singing as cats in catsuits." Another person added: "The first trailer for #CatsMovie is appropriately terrifying and insane, like a drug-induced nightmare made real. I can't wait!" Another person joked: "I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids."

However, some people praised the look of the film, including Perez Hilton, who wrote: "The #Cats trailer is here and I am genuinely SHOCKED! This is not cheesy. Or campy. This looks sophisticated! This looks Oscar worthy!!!! SO DAMN GOOD! Can’t wait to see it now!" Another person tweeted: "I don’t care what anyone says. I watched the trailer & cried big kitten tears. Can’t wait for the movie!"

Taylor Swift will also star in the film, and opened up about acting as a cat in a behind-the-scenes video on set. She said: "As a cat lover, and a cat owner, [director Tom Hooper] told me I was going to get to go to cat school every day. For work! What?!" Judi also said that filming was "an Alice in Wonderland experience".

