TV show shut down following death of crew member Warner Bros Television Group released a statement following Warren's tragic death

The set of the popular DC Universe show Titans has been shut down following the tragic death of a crew member. The series' special effects coordinator, Warren Appleby, was killed while preparing and testing ahead of filming season two. Warner Bros Television Group has released a statement which read: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot.

The set of the superhero show has been shut down

They added: "Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time." Warren had previously worked on films including The Shape of Water, It: Chapter Two and TV show The Strain.

The series was filming season two

Warren had also worked with Guillermo del Toro, who paid tribute to him, telling Deadline: "I knew Warren as a top-notch FX man but I admired him as a father and family man, and a colleague, too. He always gave you his 100 percent. He was very near and very dear and an integral part of our core team. He will be always be beloved and admired." Other colleagues paid tribute to him on Twitter, with one writing: "#Rip Warren Appleby. You're a wonderful human being who was super nice to me during the making of IT2 at the Acme FX shop and you will be deeply, deeply missed my friend. Will see you on the other side brother." Another person added: "I am beyond sadness to hear of the passing of my colleague Warren Appleby this morning. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Warren was an amazing, generous, talented man. His enthusiastic passion will be missed. I miss you, my friend."