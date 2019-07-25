Katie Piper's shock Strictly Come Dancing confession We can't believe it!

Katie Piper Paso Doble'd her way to week four of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 alongside professional partner Gorka Marquez, but the 35-year-old has now revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she had never actually watched the hit BBC show before she was on the dancefloor competing for the glitterball.

The mother-of-two, who spoke to HELLO! whilst promoting the launch of easyJet's summer on-board lending library, confessed that she had little knowledge of the show before she was part of it. She explained: "Do you know what, before I was on it, I never watched it, and now I am like a super-fan." However, the television presenter reassured us that she will be tuning in for series 17, which kicks off in less than two months. "I will be watching it and I will be refreshing all the spoiler pages to try and find out who the contestants are," she said.

Katie Piper has teamed up with easyJet

Following the exciting news earlier this week that Motsi Mabuse will be the new judge on the next series of Strictly, Katie commented: "I am so excited to see Oti's sister announced as the judge – I think that is so great." The podcast presenter added, "I really like Oti and I followed her on the Greatest Dancer and thought she was a brilliant judge, so yeah, I know, she (Motsi) is a really respected pro, so I am sure she will do a great job."

Katie Piper launched easyJet's Flybraries initiative at London Luton Airport

The confession comes in the same week that the star posed bare-faced on Instagram to share her recovery from eye surgery. Alongside her picture, posted on Wednesday, she wrote: "There's no place like home! In and out in one day thanks to the brilliant team @centreforsightuk I had a procedure on my left eye to cauterise the blood vessels in my eye as they are producing too much lipid fats hence the white appearance in my bad eye, making it harder for me to see. Big thank you to my eye consultant @sherazdaya for fantastic care. #eyecare #burns #scars #opthalmology #sherazdaya #centreforsight."

Katie Piper has teamed up with easyJet to launch ‘Flybraries’, a unique inflight library initiative that will serve over 20 million passengers with over 60,000 books stocked on easyJet flights including all those departing from the UK over the summer holidays.