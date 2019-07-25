Katie Piper shares makeup-free selfie as she recovers from surgery The star is recovering from eye surgery

Katie Piper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a candid makeup-free photograph with her fans. The star posed bare-faced, with her hair swept to one side and wearing a white robe, as she updated her followers on her latest surgical procedure. She wrote: "There's no place like home! In and out in one day thanks to the brilliant team @centreforsightuk I had a procedure on my left eye to cauterise the blood vessels in my eye as they are producing too much lipid fats hence the white appearance in my bad eye, making it harder for me to see. Big thank you to my eye consultant @sherazdaya for fantaustic care. #eyecare #burns #scars #opthalmology #sherazdaya #centreforsight."

Katie Piper shared a makeup-free selfie as she updated fans on her latest procedure

Katie's friends, family and fans were quick to comment on the post, with Fearne Cotton writing,"Loads of love to you Katie" followed by three love heart emojis. Gaby Roslin added: "Big love to you Katie." Another comment read: "Very inspirational and beautiful lady."

It's been a challenging year for Katie. In February, the 35-year-old revealed she had undergone facial surgery by her long-serving surgeon Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad in Pakistan. She was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend, and since then, the mother-of-two has had over 200 procedures to treat her burns and scars. Katie was joined by her doting husband Richard, who stayed by her bedside until she recovered. The TV star updated fans on Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of herself post-operation, along with the caption: "I'm in hospital in Pakistan being cared for by @majawad1." A spokesperson for Katie later confirmed: "Katie has travelled to Pakistan to have an operation by her long-standing surgeon who is now based there. She sends her love and thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Katie and Richard have been married since November 2015 and share two daughters

Then in May, Katie was hospitalised for two weeks as she battled sepsis as a result of a kidney infection, having initially ignored the symptoms. Katie later opened up about the severity of the life-threatening illness. Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself, she wrote: "Happy Days..... today I have been officially discharged from treatment for my infection. So this should be my final selfie from the ward for a while. I didn’t want to post too many details on here until I knew what was going to be the outcome. Thank you to everyone who has sent me get well soon msgs, cards and gifts." She added: "I had a kidney infection that spread to my blood leaving me being treated for Sepsis. It’s been a pretty rough time but I’m so happy to finally feel better, extremely grateful to all the NHS staff who helped me fight this infection. We are so lucky to have this system."

Happily, Katie has also had the love and support of her friends and family, not least her husband Richard. In June, the couple made a rare public appearance together at Prince Harry's fundraising Sentebale concert at Hampton Court Palace, cuddling up on the red carpet and posing for sweet photos before going in to enjoy Rita Ora's performance.