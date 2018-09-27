Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals the one thing we didn't realise about his dance with Katie Piper Did you watch their routine on Saturday?

They left the audience speechless with their beautiful Waltz on Saturday night, but according to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez the performance didn't actually go to plan. During an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two on Wednesday, the Spanish dancer revealed that he and Katie Piper made a mistake - and it was all down to him. "Yeah, I think I got the wrong step," he revealed to Zoe Ball, who remarked: "Gorka!" Jokingly, Katie chipped in: "Yeah, he ruined the dance."

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez's first dance was the Waltz

Taking it in his stride, Gorka added: "Sorry. It was my fault. Sorry. And I'm a pro dancer." To which Zoe assured: "It's alright, he's been punished." Both Gorka and Katie took to the dancefloor to Adele's When We Were Young. This weekend, they will take on the Paso Doble to Demi Lovato's Confident. Speaking about the upcoming routine, Katie revealed: "This dance is quite aggressive and I enjoy pushing you around."

Katie, 34, paid tribute to Gorka following their first performance. "Nothing could of prepared me for how last night was going to feel," she wrote on Instagram. "What an emotional evening! My partner @gorka_marquez has been so patient and kind to me. I'm hoping to come back next week having learnt a lot more and be able to put it into action. Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages and left comments you are all so supportive and real."

Gorka, who is in a relationship with former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, posted: "What a wonderful first night! Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages & support @katiepiper_ I could not be more proud of you. You Danced the Waltz so beautifully and you looked like princess!"

