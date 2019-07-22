Oti Mabuse's SISTER Motsi confirmed as Strictly Come Dancing new judge Welcome to Strictly, Motsi!

Motsi Mabuse has been confirmed as the new judge for Strictly Come Dancing! The South African-born German Latin Champion and South African Champion, who is the sister of Strictly dancer, Oti Mabuse, will be taking over from Darcey Bussell for the new series. Speaking about her new role, Motsi said: "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can't wait to get started."

Motsi is the new Strictly judge

The executive producer of Strictly, Sarah James, added: "I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show. Motsi's natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel." Motsi was previously a judge on Let's Dance in Germany from 2011. Oti congratulated her sister on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to Strictly." According to the BBC, Motsi was expected to become a lawyer and join the family law firm but her passion for dance took over whilst she was studying at the University of Pretoria.

It was previously thought that Bonnie Langford would take up the judging position. HELLO! spoke exclusively to former judge Len Goodman earlier this month; when asked for his response to the claims that Bonnie was the firm favourite, Len said: "Bonnie Langford, yeah, she is someone who most people know, and I am not saying very young people, but most people know Bonnie Langford, so yeah, it is a pretty good call." The father-of-one did say that he believed the new judge will be a woman, explaining: "I have a feeling it will be another lady."

