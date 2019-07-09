Kevin Clifton throws support behind girlfriend Stacey Dooley after she shares exciting news Congratulations are in order!

Stacey Dooley has announced some exciting news - much to the delight of her fans! The documentary-maker confirmed that her new show, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-up Star, has been recommissioned for another series on BBC Three. And her ever-doting boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton was quick to "like" the news on Twitter following her announcement. "Oh Hi… Glow Up has been recommissioned," revealed Stacey. "We're coming back for a second series. I'm delighted. I had such a great time, genuinely with Dom and Val."

The reigning Strictly champion will join series judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner in the second series, which sees aspiring make-up artists compete, showcasing their skills. The winner will then walk away with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work their magic on some of the world's biggest stars. Stacey, 32, then teased the details of the upcoming series, saying: "I've got an idea of who they want for guest judges. And I've got an idea of some of the tasks. That's also really great."

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares glimpse of new home - take a look inside

"Nice of me to put some makeup on while I do this message wasn't it? I'm now off. Not working, so I'm sat in my flat drinking tea," she later joked. "So if you want to be in this year's Glow Up, send your audition tapes." The post comes shortly after Stacey confirmed she finally has a new home. The filmmaker recently moved out of her Brighton-based property, she shared with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, after her romance with Kevin came to light.

Kevin and Stacey met after being partnered on last year's Strictly

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the TV star shared two pictures of her pad – and it looks stylish as ever. Although it is yet to be revealed where Stacey has moved to, she will no doubt be close to her new boyfriend Kevin. Their relationship was first made public when Sam gave a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." Kevin, 36, and Stacey have since been pictured together looking loved-up.

MORE: Karen Clifton's beau David Webb proves he is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.