Pointless star Richard Osman shuts down Strictly rumours in hilarious way Would you have liked to see him take part?

Pointless star Richard Osman has dashed the hopes of his fans seeing him on Strictly Come Dancing this year. Taking to his social media pages on Thursday, the 48-year-old shared a picture of a note, which read: "I am delighted to announce that I will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! I can't wait to not start rehearsing." In the caption, he initially teased: "My big 2019 'Strictly Come Dancing' announcement. #WishMeLuck."

Fans rushed to poke fun at the post, with one writing: "Can't wait to not watch you not dancing." Another remarked: "There's a few people I really hoped wouldn't be doing it, you were high up that list. Very pleased." A third fan stated: "Wow I can't wait to not see you in Strictly... It'll be worth the wait."

READ: Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey's wife has already poked fun at the famous curse

The tongue-in-cheek post comes shortly after show bosses revealed England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders actress Emma Barton were all confirmed in the new line-up. Since then, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker have also been added to the bill.

The identities of the Strictly celebs have been under lock and key over the past few weeks, with the BBC even giving the stars superhero codenames. These include Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Mystique, Catwoman, Hulk, Captain America and Bananaman. Among the rumoured line-up are stars including The Saturdays singer Una Healy, Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar, I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp, Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton and Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

MORE: Joe Sugg's 'jealous' reaction is priceless as new Strictly contestants are revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.