The Duchess of Cornwall's secret summer holiday in Corfu revealed

The Duchess of Cornwall will be heading to Scotland to spend part of the summer holidays with the Queen at Balmoral, but ahead of her Highlands trip, Camilla travelled to Corfu for some guaranteed sunshine, HELLO! can reveal. The Greek City Times also reports that the Duchess and her party flew in last Wednesday on a British Airways flight, landing on the island at 4:30pm.

They were taken by boat from the Mayor's Step in Garitsa to the Rothschild villa in Kerasia, which is where Camilla and her husband Prince Charles usually stay when they visit the Greek island. The sprawling villa, which has been dubbed the 'Kensington Summer Palace', features an outdoor pool and is surrounded by age-old pine trees, greenery and waterfalls.

Prince Charles has been carrying out engagements in Scotland

It's not known whether the future King accompanied his wife to Corfu, but Charles was in Scotland over the weekend attending the Mey Highland Games. Dressed in traditional tartan and donning a sporran, Charles, or the Duke of Rothesay as he is known in Scotland, enjoyed a day of fun Highland games including tug of war. The royal was on hand to help judge some of the contests and present prizes to winners.

Charles, 70, and Camilla, 72, usually spend a few weeks of the summer in Birkhall, Scotland, just a few minutes' drive from the Queen's Balmoral Castle. The Prince inherited the 18th-century property from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and he and Camilla even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt have fond memories of the home.

The couple's holiday home in Scotland, Birkhall

Members of the royal family usually go up to Scotland to stay with the Queen and Prince Philip, including the Cambridges, the Sussexes, the Duke of York and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, over the summer. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Princess Eugenie once revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

