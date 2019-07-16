Netflix's 13 Reasons Why removes controversial scene from season one Do you think this was the right call?

Netflix's popular teen drama 13 Reasons Why has cut a controversial scene from season one, two years after the show originally premiered on the streaming site. The scene, which shows a character committing suicide, was met with criticism from some viewers, which many of whom feeling it was too graphic. Speaking about editing the scene out of the show, the creator Brian Yorkey released a statement which read: "It was our hope, in making 13 Reasons Why into a television show, to tell a story that would help young viewers feel seen and heard, and encourage empathy in all who viewed it, much as the bestselling book did before us."

Season one follows the story of Hannah, a teenage girl who takes her own life

He continued: "Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season one was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it. But as we ready to launch season three, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it. No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers."

The creator opened up about the decision to cut the scene

Fans had a mixed response to the news, with one writing: "This is unfortunate... I'll support this show regardless, but I just watched the edit and it's exactly what society is forcing upon anyone suffering or struggling with mental illness. It's ugly, it's brutal, and it should be hard to watch." Another person added: "They shouldn’t have removed this suicide scene. This is all based on a book and things that people have to face in reality."

However, others felt like it was a good decision, with one person tweeting: "I'm very happy to hear that the scene has been removed and is putting survivors and family member of suicide first." Others felt the show hadn't gone far enough, with one viewers writing: "This is a weak apology and an excuse to keep profiting from romanticising a serious problem. This is not starting a conversation, this is not enacting a movement, this is exposing kids and teens to harmful material, which Netflix refuses to take responsibility for."

