Jane the Virgin MAJOR character to appear in season finale We thought we'd seen the last of Michael, but no!

Jane the Virgin is so close to the finale, with just three episodes left since we'll be saying goodbye to our favourite characters, including Jane, Raphael and Rogelio, once and for all. While we thought we'd seen the last of fan favourite Michael earlier in season five, after Jane decided she was in love with Raphael and left her former flame in Montana, actor Brett Dier has confirmed that he will appear in one more episode of the show. Chatting to EW at Comic Con, he said: "My character is almost wrapped up. There's like three episodes left of the whole show and I'm in one of them."

Michael will return for one episode

The latest series has been a rollercoaster for Michael, who returned from the dead after being kidnapped by Rose and given amnesia. In the meantime, he had been living in Montana as 'Jason', with no memories of his former life, until Raphael found out the truth and brought him back to Miami. After regaining his memories and attempting to win Jane back, the pair agreed that they had changed too much over the years.

READ: Jane the Virgin FINALLY explains Michael twist in season five premiere

Speaking about the ending of the show to the New York Times, the show's creator Jennie Snyder Urman revealed that she always planned it would finish on season five. She explained: "When I first thought about the show, I thought it would run four years, and then after the second year, I thought, 'We have enough to take us through five seasons.' We started to have those discussions in Season 3. The studio and the network were always really supportive. Mark Pedowitz told me early on, 'Tell me when it ends. Just give me enough notice.' I was really grateful to have that, because you don’t often have that leeway and confidence, and the foresight to be able to plan your ending."

READ: This theory about who is the Jane the Virgin narrator will blow your mind!