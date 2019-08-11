Ruth Langsford shows off dancing skills in new video The Loose Women presenter was having too much fun!

Ruth Langsford took her fans backstage at QVC on Saturday night as she invited them into her dressing room as she prepared to go on air. The Loose Women star certainly knows how to have fun, and shared a video of herself dancing with her glam squad to Saturday Night as they helped perfect her hair and makeup ahead of the show. In the caption, Ruth wrote: "It's Saturday night @qvcuk – getting my glam on with @mauriceflynn and @sandy_mac_makeup come and join me and @officialjackiekabler at 7-8pm!" The star's fans adored seeing her let her hair down, with one writing: "Oh Ruth I just love you, you are full of fun and I bet a night out with you would be hilarious," while another wrote: "They must love doing your hair and makeup!" A third added: "Good dancing!"

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford showed off her dance moves in a fun new video

The This Morning presenter has previously shown off her dance skills during her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Ruth was partnered with Anton du Beke and the pair have remained great friends following their time together on the show. In an interview with HELLO! during her time on Strictly, Ruth said of Anton: "Anton is so funny. He reminds me a lot of my husband in terms of banter. We share a similar sense of humour, which is why I’m so thrilled he’s my partner. Anton’s a good teacher and we work hard, but he makes everything so much fun. He’s intuitive, too. He knows instinctively when I’m tired or struggling or about to cry. That’s when he’ll stop and say, ‘Let’s go and get a cup of tea.’ So he senses what I need, when I need it. He’s a fabulous dancer and a dream partner."

The star appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing

While on Strictly, Ruth was supported by husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, who came along to watch her perform each week. During an episode of Loose Women at the beginning of the year, Ruth said that she wanted to make sure that her son, in particular, was okay with her doing the show, as there would be times where she was rarely at home due to the heavy workload involved. She said: "If Jack had said that he didn’t like the sound of it then I wouldn’t have done it."

