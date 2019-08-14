13 Reasons Why final trailer hints that Clay killed Bryce It looks like 13 Reasons Why season three will be a murder mystery

13 Reasons Why has gone from an angst-ridden teen drama to a mystery crime thriller in its final trailer for season three. The season, which will be the last for the controversial Netflix show, will follow the students of Liberty High School as each of them become a suspect in their fellow student Bryce Walker's murder. The new trailer appears to confirm that the protagonist, Clay Jenson, will be their main murder suspect, forcing him to find out what really happened to his enemy.

Who killed Bryce?

If seasons one and two are anything to go by, plenty of the main characters wanted Bryce dead. As such, it stands to reason that anyone could be a suspect, with Jessica Davis, Tyler and Tony among those hinted as being involved. However, the trailer also shows Clay being arrested at school and telling the police: "I didn't do anything." Later, his mother tells him the police think that he is responsible, while his friend Tony offers to give him an alibi for the night of Bryce's murder.

The official synopsis reads: "Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets."

Fans were excited to see the upcoming series, with many already guessing who the real culprit was. One person wrote: "We're gonna watch the whole season just to find out he killed himself," while another added: "Honestly the biggest shock would be if Clay actually killed Bryce."

