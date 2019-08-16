To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel date AND third film announced Woah woah woah what?!

Have you been missing Lara Jean and Peter in your life? Luckily for fans of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, you won't have long to wait until the couple is back in our lives! Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo shared the exciting news that the sequel would be released in February 12 2020 (just in time for Valentine's Day!) on the film's official Instagram account, and revealed that the third film was also in the works!

The sequel will be out in February 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans were delighted by the exciting news, with one writing: "The cast of #TATBILB announcing that they’ve been filming the third movie while promoting the second movie is what I expect from my favourite tv shows. Yes release the new season but give me the next one months later nbd." Another person added: "Aaah I just heard about #TATBILB 2&3… I'm sooo happy."

The first film, based on the bestselling novel, follows Lara Jean, a high school student who gets over her crushes by writing romantic letters to them and keeping them a secret in her wardrobe. So when the letters somehow get out, Lara Jean deals with her sister's ex-boyfriend receiving a love letter by pretending to date Peter, who similarly wants to make his ex-girlfriend jealous. In a classic rom-com move, the pair end up falling in love. The first film, which premiered on Netflix in 2018, ended on a cliffhanger as one of Lara Jean's crushes from summer camp knocks on the door, having received his letter and travelling to meet her. The second film, P.S. I Still Love You, will follow on the first film, while the trilogy will conclude with To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

