Loose Women set for huge shake-up in upcoming show starring Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha and more

The Loose Women panellists are never afraid of talking about their personal lives, and between them they have covered everything from mental health to marital break-ups. On Bank Holiday Monday, fans are set for an extra-special show as the stars will talk about some of their most emotional moments on the programme, The Mirror reveals. The episode will be extended to a five-part special, and will include appearances from the likes of Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, and Coleen Nolan, featuring everything from Christine's nerves ahead of announcing her pregnancy on the show, and Nadia watching back at a video message from her husband Mark Adderley thanking her for her support during his battle with depression.

Loose Women are set to celebrate 20 years on air this September. The programme started in 1999 with original presenters Nadia, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams. The trio were also joined by Karen Hardy, who went on to find success on The Apprentice. While she wasn't there for the first show, Andrea has been the programme's longest-serving panellist for a consecutive amount of time. Other long-running stars of the show include Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin – who both recently returned to the panel following time off.

The popular daytime show has been putting the spotlight on some of the panellists over the past week in a special segment called Life Before Loose to look back at their lives before the programme. On Monday, Nadia was the first to take part, and opened up about everything from dealing with overnight fame during her time in EastEnders, to her relationship with her family. The TV presenter also spoke about her famous sister Julia Sawalha, admitting that the pair have always had a "stormy relationship" and have gone through periods of time without talking to each other. On Tuesday's show, Denise was put in the hot seat, and reflected on her life in Coronation Street and the loneliness she felt in the early days working on the soap, as well as her marriage to ex-husband Tim Healy, and her life now with husband Lincoln Townley.

