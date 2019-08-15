Loose Women star almost missed her entrance for THIS reason Whoops!

Despite having worked on Loose Women for nearly a decade, Denise Welch revealed that she very nearly missed her entrance onto the show thanks to having backstage fun with their new guest panellist, Amber Gill! Denise took to Twitter to share a Boomerang clip of herself posing with the Love Island winner before hearing her name and running out of shot. She captioned the funny post: "Loved having @AmberRoseGill on @loosewomen today & so did you it seems. Gossiping & nearly missed me entrance!"

Amber and Denise was having too much fun backstage

Fans were delighted by Amber's appearance on the show, with one replying to the message: "I love her. Please more of her. Thanks," while another added: "It was great to see Amber on the show and Denise you looked after her so well." A third person wrote: "How good is @AmberRoseGill doing on @loosewomen . She’s so lovely and blooming gorgeous. Hopefully she’ll be back. Well done." Speaking about appearing on Loose Women, Amber said: "Trust me, I’ll be giving my opinions on everything from cosmetic surgery to open relationships and blended families."

Loved having @AmberRoseGill on @loosewomen today & so did you it seems. Gossiping & nearly missed me entrance!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xMLy6zpQnN — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) August 14, 2019

There were recent reports that Amber's fellow Love Island star, Amy Hart, wasn't happy with Amber's appearances on the show after she was also announced as a guest panelist. However, Amy put the rumours to bed on Instagram, writing: "There is no beef. Amber’s a vegetarian darling. I can’t tell you what TV I’ve got lined-up because I’m not allowed to but crazy exciting."

The Love Island stars have been thriving since leaving the show, as it was revealed that breakout star Maura Higgins was also being given a segment on This Morning where she will be giving viewers in need her straight-talking advice. Speaking about the gig, she said: "I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can't believe it. It's beyond my wildest dreams. I've grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I'm now part of that iconic family. Can't wait to crack on."