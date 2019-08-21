Olivia Colman to appear in the new James Bond movie? Actress speaks out The name's Colman. Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman has opened up about whether she would be appearing in the new James Bond film No Time to Die, and joked that she had already pleaded with her Fleabag co-star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to write her a part in the upcoming spy film. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning actress said: "Oh trust me, I've tried! I've asked!" She also revealed that she asked the star, who is one of the writers on the new Bond film, for a role in Fleabag, explaining: "I think I begged Phoebe to be in it [Fleabag], when she was writing the first [season]. I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe, because she said, 'What sort of things do you want to say?' And I went, 'Could you write me someone who's a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]?'"

Olivia opened up about whether she will be in the new James Bond film

Phoebe previously spoke about taking on James Bond, and how she thinks the main character is very much like the hero of her popular BBC series, Killing Eve. She told Hollywood Reporter: "They live a fantasy! But it's a life none of us would ever want, if we're honest. We don't want to go put a bullet in someone's head to sleep with people and have martinis. It's a kind of fantasy nightmare." She added that most of the film was written by the director, Cary Joji, adding: "A lot has been made of me coming on board because I'm a woman, and that's wonderful. But also I can't take credit for the movie that was written. It's Cary's movie."

The new film is called No Time to Die

Should Olivia be given a part in the new James Bond film, it will be a very busy time for her as she is also set to film the series four of The Crown. Speaking about taking over as the Queen from Claire Foy in season three, which will be released in November, Olivia previously said: She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime."

