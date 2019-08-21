Fans FURIOUS after news that Tom Holland might not play Spider-Man again Fans have been furious by the situation, which means Tom Holland may no longer play the superhero

Despite the huge successes of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans might not see a third film in the popular franchise as Sony and Disney have been unable to reach a deal on the future of the films. As such, Tom Holland's incarnation as Spider-Man has been thrown into doubt. Tweeting about the situation on Twitter, Sony has suggested that the main problem is based on Disney not allowing Kevin Feige to be the producer on the third film.

Sony and Disney failed to reach a deal

The message read: "Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."

Fans have not been happy with the news

Fans were understandably furious following the news, with one writing: "Not gonna lie. I won't watch the next Spider-man if Sony does it. They ruin everything! Tom Holland is really the best Spider-man. Everyone agrees on that. Sony seriously get your [expletive] together!" Another person added: "Sony taking Spider-Man out of the MCU is a disrespect to Tony Stark's legacy. It's hard to imagine the next phase of Marvel without Spidey. I hope Disney and Sony figure this out in the future." A third person tweeted "Me after what Sony did with Spider-Man TONY STARK DIDN'T DIE FOR NOTHING! Stan Lee is rolling in his grave."

