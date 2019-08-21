The Matrix 4 is officially happening – see the HUGE fan reaction! Welcome to the real world

Sixteen years after The Matrix Revolutions was released, it has been confirmed that a fourth film in the sci-fi franchise is in the works. Variety revealed the exciting news that the original co-creator Lana Wachowski will write and direct the upcoming sequel, and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Neo and Trinity, will be reprising their iconic roles.

Keanu will be returning as Neo

The Matrix series follows Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who discovers, with the help from hackers Morpheus and Trinity, that the world is actually an artificial reality, while in the real world humans are being harvested by machines that have taken over the world. Speaking about the much-anticipated sequel to the film, Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: "We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe." Filming is set to begin in 2020.

Filming will begin in 2020

Lana said: "Many of the ideas [my co-creator] Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends." Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Omgosh, Matrix 4 is in production! Yass! With OG crew + creatives! I legit just watched the trilogy this week and loved going down the rabbit hole again! They still stand up so well... Can you imagine what they could do with how much technology runs our world these days?!" Another person added: "It's official. The Matrix 4 is on the way. With the original cast. Couldn't be more excited for one of my favourite movie series of all time."

