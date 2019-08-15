Davina McCall confirmed as new This Morning presenter Davina has impressed ITV bosses

Davina McCall has been confirmed as the new presenter for This Morning. ITV confirmed the news on Thursday with a video montage of the TV favourite laughing and joking around on the daytime magazine show. They accompanied the fun clip with the tweet: "The host with the most is rolling into the hot seat." But fans of regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby don't need to worry as Davina is simply filling in while they enjoy their summer break. ITV added: "Screen queen Davina McCall is back as your guest presenter." She will be joined by regular stand-in Rochelle Humes on Friday.

This Morning also shared the news, tweeting: "We've got @ThisisDavina and @RochelleHumes for our Friday dream tomorrow and WE. CAN'T. WAIT." Davina has previously filled in for Holly while she was ill and joined Phil as a guest presenter. She has also appeared alongside Strictly winner Ore Oduba to help host the show. Former Saturdays star Rochelle has been a regular guest host ever since filling in for Holly, who stood in for Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Davina recently opened up about her new family dynamic following her split from husband Matthew Robertson in November 2017, following 17 years of marriage. The TV star praised Matthew for his support since their break-up, particularly when it comes to parenting their three children – Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and 12-year-old Chester. "Matthew is quite hands on, so I have support from him," Davina shared with Good Housekeeping. "We share the schools runs in the morning, which is really nice."

But the 51-year-old confided that life as a single mum can be tough. "I won't deny it feels quite full on when I'm on my own though," she said. "Now that Tilly's nearly 16, I can go and leave her and Chester at home for the evening, which has made quite a difference. I'm finding my new normal." Davina, who is now rumoured to be in a relationship with her longtime hairdresser friend Michael Douglas, also said she feels more "at peace" with herself now. "My 50s are a banger of a decade!" she said. "Every age has a different set of hurdles to get over, but I've calmed down a bit and I'm feeling a lot more at peace with myself. It’s a kind of self-acceptance, warts and all."

