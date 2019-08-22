Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner shocks fans as he quits show He's been on the show since 2006

Jason Gardiner has officially announced that he has quit Dancing on Ice. The controversial TV judge, who has sat on the panel since the show's launch in 2006, took to Instagram to share a lengthy video as he said: "I know there has been a lot of speculation about me and the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice. I wanted to set the record straight.

"I've been an original judge with the show since 2006. I've done every series except one, when I was replaced by my good friend and dance sister Louis Spence in 2012. The show had been off air for four years and when it was revived, I was the only original judge to return. The past two series have seen new additions to the panel with the brilliant Ashley Banjo and the legends Torvill and Dean. I have absolutely loved sharing the panel with them."

Jason continued: "After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and instead I'd like to return to things that I've kind of put on the back burner for a while. To all of my DOI fans, I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years. I know we've gone through some controversies and I really am so grateful that you got my unique judging style and honestly. It's because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth."

The Aussie choreographer went on to thank the show's presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, for their hard work, adding: "Holly, Phil, Jane and Chris, we created something that we can be very proud of after the ice has finally thawed and we've have a lot of laughs over the years, a lot of trials and tribulations, and I have absolutely loved working with all of you."

Jason, 47, concluded his video by thanking the professional skaters and the coaches, before announcing that he will debut his one-man show at The Crazy Coqs in January and February next year, when he would normally be starring on Dancing on Ice.

His fans and celebrity friends, including past Dancing on Ice contestants, were quick to send their best wishes to Jason. "Well done mate can't wait to come watch and you was amazing on the panel," Jake Quickenden replied, while Loose Women's Saira Khan posted: "Ahh Jason - what a lovely message. You will he missed. Thank you for being a brilliant judge - it won't be the same without you." Michelle Heaton also wrote: "Oh babe. It won't be the Same watching it (or waiting in the green room) without you on the panel. One day can we go for a skate? X."

