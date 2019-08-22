Queer Eye star joins Dancing with the Stars line-up We can't wait to see him in action!

We hope everyone on the Dancing with the Stars cast is ready for a heart-to-heart, as it has been confirmed that Queer Eye's very own lifestyle guru Karamo Brown will star in the line-up for 2019! He will be joined on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing by Dawson Creek's James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell and Lamar Odom. Speaking about the news, he tweeted: "It’s official!!!! I’m on @DWTS. I’m so excited!"

Karamo will star in Dancing with the Stars

Karamo is best known as being a member of the 'Fab Five' on Queer Eye. As the culture expert on the series, the TV personality's role is to speak to the show's subjects about their goals, their personal lives, and what might be holding them back, often resulting in emotional heart-to-hearts. Fans were delighted with the news that the star would be putting on his dancing shoes, with one writing: "You’re going to win! I’m calling it now!" Another person added: "Ahhh! This is amazing! My kids are going to be thrilled. We have Karamo pep talks every morning."

Karamo is one of the Queer Eye Fab Five

The 38-year-old has also responded to the controversial news that the former White House spokesperson, Sean Spicer, would be joining the series. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he said: "First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on! But I’ll tell you this... I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us."

However, some fans were disappointed by his response, with one writing: "It’s so beyond respectful conversation and you know it. This man was a mouthpiece for bigotry and hate. He continues to defend Trump. Walk away." Another person added: "There is no engaging in a respectful way with Sean Spicer. It's not like meeting a Trump supporter for your show and having a one on one with them. This was a person in a position of tremendous power and influence who abused it and contributed to what's happening."