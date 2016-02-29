​Newly engaged 'DWTS' couple Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec already have their first dance song

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple on Sunday night at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. While the former Dancing with the Stars partners just announced their engagement on Saturday, they are already thinking ahead and planning their first dance as husband and wife.

“I’m dreading that!” Robert told HELLO! of their wedding dance. Though he added, “We already know the song.”

Photo: Getty Images for EJAF

The Shark Tank star, 53, revealed, “When we were on [Dancing with the Stars] last year, the week before we got kicked off they gave us a song and it was Etta James, 'At Last.'” Kym chimed in, “That was our next dance but then we got voted out so we never got to do it. That’s going to be our first dance as husband and wife I guess.”

The professional ballroom dancer, 39, admitted that “people will be expecting a dance” considering the way they met, but she doesn’t feel any pressure. “It’s just going to be really romantic. [Robert's] a great dancer,” she said.

Robert is also clearly a romantic. While walking the carpet with his fiancée, the businessman spilled on how he popped the question. He shared, “We went to the house and I had rose petals going up to the pool and in the pool was a big swan and on the swan was a box. She pulled the swan in, opened the box and I said actually 'that’s not for you, it’s for me.'"

He continued, “And I opened the box and the ring was inside. And then I said 'will you marry me?' Then she started crying and doing crazy sounds and then I asked again and she started crying and doing crazy sounds. And I asked a third time and I said, ‘Ok this is really uncomfortable.’”

Photo: Getty Images for Neuro

The TV star admitted that planning the surprise proposal took “about a month” and it was “a lot of pressure” because he’s not good at keeping secrets. Thankfully, Kym “had no idea” it was coming. “He was acting a little strange all week. I’m not going to lie. He was just stranger than normal,” she confessed.

While the two have already selected their song for the big day, they’ve yet to start hammering out other wedding details. And as for whether the’ll have one ceremony in the states and another in Australia, the blonde beauty said, “I think we’re just going to do one wedding. We’ll bring everyone here. We might do a party.”

She added, “We might go back to Australia and do a big party there with all my friends and that one will probably be pretty wild, you know Aussies get crazy. Now I get to have fun and start planning a wedding. It’s great.”

Reporting by Alex Cramer