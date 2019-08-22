Katya Jones gives her opinion on this year's Strictly celebrity contestants We can't wait to find out who she is paired with!

Katya Jones has opened up about how the Strictly Come Dancing contestants are doing in rehearsals, and she has given plenty of information about what to expect from the celebs! Chatting on Instagram stories, the professional dancer revealed that the class of 2019 were "amazing and fun and really, really keen", and admitted that there were "some good dancers".

Katya chatted about the celebs

Speaking about what she'd learned from them so far, she shared a hilarious anecdote about Jamie Laing and his tattoos. She explained: "Jamie has the most random tattoos ever. For example, on his forearm he's just got the word 'small'. I told him never to approach girls on that side of his body." Chatting about David James and James Cracknell, she continued: "James and David are so much taller than I expected, they're humongous, they're so tall! So tall." She also revealed that Chris Ramsay can do a cartwheel, and praised Emma Weymouth's "body to die for", adding: "Wardrobe are gonna love dressing her."

Katya also revealed that the first celebrity of the year had taken a tumble; Saffron Barker! Speaking about the unfortunate incident, she said: "We had our first fall today, it was Saffron. But Gorka, it was all your fault, you got in the way. I can confirm. And she was so graceful, great recovery, straight into the routine." Katya appears to be in great spirits just days after revealing her split from her husband, Neil Jones.

Katya recently split from her husband, Neil

The pair released a joint statement, which read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

