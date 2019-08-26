Love Island star starts campaign to get onto I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! We could see her doing well on the show!

Although I'm a Celebrity has yet to have a former Love Island contestant join the show, Amy Hart has revealed that she would love the opportunity to go on the show. Chatting on Heart Dance Breakfast with Toby Anstis on Monday, the 26-year-old joked about starting a campaign to get her into the jungle!

Amy is ready for the jungle!

Speaking about whether she'd go on the show, she said: "I would love to. I’d absolutely love to." She also revealed what she'd be most afraid of, adding: "I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing. Like I can deal with the Spiders and stuff, I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. They'd put me in that coffin with rats." Toby joked: "OK. So you’d like to do the jungle. This is your campaign to get you in to I’m a Celebrity." Amy joked: "Yeah get Aims in the jungle!"

There is also a petition for Maura to go into the jungle

Amy isn't the only former Love Islander with her eye on the jungle reality show, as fans have started a petition for Maura Higgins to join the upcoming series. Her sister Becki also opened up about her potentially going onto the show, telling the Independent.ie: "There is so much lined up for her but I would love to see her on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, if I could pick for her. She would be terrified, but class on it – she’d be effing and blinding out of her." However, Maura has a busy time at the moment since she has landed a gig on This Morning, and will be giving straight talking advice to callers. Tune in to Heart Dance Breakfast with Toby Anstis, weekdays from 7am – 10am.

