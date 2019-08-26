Eamonn Holmes shares rare picture with only daughter Becca We bet his fans loved seeing this!

Proud dad Eamonn Holmes has shared a sweet photograph of him and his only daughter Rebecca, writing a sweet caption about her. "Just because I adore her and she's my only daughter... my happy, funny, sassy, lovely daughter Becca who I admire so much and who has had to grow up among three brothers... who of course I also love," he wrote. Aww. The snap shows the This Morning presenter with his arm around his daughter as they smile happily at the camera, and unsurprisingly his friends and fans were quick to comment.

Eamonn and daughter Becca

"So beautiful," Rochelle Humes wrote, while Saira Khan added, "Gorgeous." One fan remembered: "I feel so old because I remember when this beautiful young lady was born. Her arrival was announced on GMTV or whatever the morning show was called then. Have a wonderful birthday and God bless you." Eamonn sweetly replied: "Very true. It was."

The presenter is a proud father to Declan, Nial and Rebecca from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, and also shares another son, Jack, with wife Ruth Langsford. Eamonn is clearly very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media. Earlier in August, he marked Declan's 1st anniversary with his wife Jenny Gouk with a beautiful shot of the couple on their wedding day.

Proud Ruth and Eamonn and their family

"A year ago today. Happy 1st Anniversary to Son Number One Declan and my daughter in law Dr Jenny. Love is…" he wrote, with a line of pink loveheart emojis.

This year, Eamonn and Ruth Langsford spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, where they spoke about the possibilities of Declan and Jenny having children in the near future. Eamonn revealed: "If it's God's will and there are grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" while Ruth admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"