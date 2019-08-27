Emily Atack FINALLY responds to rumours she's doing I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp and replacing Scarlett Moffatt We think she'd be great!

Actress Emily Atack has finally responded to rumours that she's set to host ITV's spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp later this year. Over the past few weeks there have been whispers that Emily, who came runner up to Harry Redknapp in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year, is taking over Scarlett Moffatt's role as host.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, The Inbetweeners actress said: "Do you know, I'm hearing this everywhere! It's so flattering to be a part of these lovely rumours." Emily continued: "I think when you come out of something like the jungle, you know, the expectancy is on what you're doing next – there's SO many rumours flying around and I'm very flattered that people think I would even be worthy of taking on a job like that."

Emily Atack was runner up in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018

Although the actress said how pleased she was to be rumoured, she was quick to state that nothing had been confirmed. Emily continued: "I'm so flattered but there's nothing cemented for anything yet." Here's hoping…!

The rumours arose after the former co-hosts of the spin-off show, Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, announced their departure from the show in July. Joe, who has been a co-presenter on the show for ten years, made the decision to leave the show to spend more time with his family after girlfriend Stacey Solomon gave birth to their son, Rex, in May. Scarlett, who has been a co-presenter since 2017 after being crowned Queen of the jungle in 2016, said that she was leaving to concentrate on another project with her family, which has since been confirmed as a new TV series for Channel 4, The British Tribe Next Door.

Emily Atack is set to host the new dating show with comedian Joel Dommett

Although there's been no confirmation that Emily is heading back to the jungle, she's certainly been a busy bee with her brand new dating show, Singletown, starting on 2 September on ITV2.

Singletown, which will see comedian Joel Dommett co-host alongside Emily, focuses on five real-life couples who have recently split to see if they prefer the single life or if they want to return to their former partner. We can't wait to tune in!