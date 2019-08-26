EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner jets to Jamaica with Hailey Baldwin for a girls' weekend away The girls were celebrating Justine Skye's birthday

Kendall Jenner has jetted to Jamaica with her gal pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye for a low-key girls' trip away over Justine's birthday weekend. The trio jetted into the Caribbean island on Saturday and were spotted enjoying one holiday destination's most stunning waterfall spots, Blue Hole, on Sunday afternoon.

Kylie, Hailey and Justine crossed the river before jumping into a pool ©HELLO!

Kendall looked stunning with her hair pulled back into pretty braids, wearing a skimpy leopard print bikini and a pair of water shoes. She and her two pals were escorted throught the Island Gully Falls attraction by two tour guides, who showed the celebs the safe path down through the waterfalls and river, allowing them to jump off rocks into the stunning blue pools of water that pepper the descent all the way down.

Hailey was also sporting a tiny string bikini in a pretty pink floral pattern, while their pal sported a pretty zebra-print one-piece for her high adrenaline excursion. At some points the jump from rock to water is a huge distance, but Kendall was hopping from rock to rock, eager to dive in. "The guides took pictures on their phones as they jumped in, and Kendall didn't hesitate. She was first in and didn't pause to think, she just launched herself into the pools with a huge smile on her face."

Kendall bravely lead the way across the falls ©HELLO!

The Blue Hole attraction is a much more low-key tourist attraction than the famous Dunn's River Falls, and was presumably chosen by the trio to allow them to have more freedom to explore, unhindered by too many excited fans. Hidden up in the mountains above Ocho Rios, the waterfalls are not an official Jamaican Tourist Board attraction, so visitors can skip queues of tourists and enjoy the natural magic of the waterfall and the cool swimming pools.

Fans have been eager to find out where the female trio were taking off to when they were photographed getting out of a car at a US airport on Saturday, heading off on an adventure. Seems like the girl pals are having a fabulous Caribbean treat as Justine celebrates her 24th birthday.

