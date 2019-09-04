Coronation Street: Sinead finds out her cancer has returned Get the latest soap spoilers here

In the upcoming episodes of Coronation Street next week, Beth is horrified when she discovers a lump on Sinead's neck, and it is confirmed that the cancer is terminal. Meanwhile, Abi lets Kevin down, Robert kisses Vicky and Maria thinks Ali is cheating on her with Emma. Find out what else is going on in Corrie here…

Monday 9 September part one

Sinead orders an unsuspecting Daniel to meet her in the bistro for lunch. But in a bid to avoid Bethany, Daniel announces he's decided to take Bertie out for the day. Bethany tells him that for Sinead's sake, he has to turn up at the bistro. Arriving for lunch, he's taken aback to see Sinead waiting in her wedding dress. Daniel hugs Sinead, very much in love. As Beth helps Sinead do her hair, she's horrified to discover a lump on Sinead's neck.

Robert's annoyed to hear that Michelle's agreed to Ray's franchise deal. Ray calls at the bistro and explaining how his daughter had cancer, says he'd like to pay for Sinead and Daniel's wedding and hold the reception at his hotel. Realising his catering skills are no longer required an angry Robert marches out. Arriving at Vicky's he reveals he'd like to stay the night.

READ: Heavily pregnant Brooke Vincent bids emotional farewell to Corrie as due date nears

As Kevin launches into another rant at the garage, Abi gazes at him adoringly, secretly recording it for her web page. Having seen the look, Tyrone urges Kevin to ask Abi out. When Kevin suggests they meet for a drink later Abi accepts. However she's horrified when Tyrone reveals that Kevin sees it as a date.

Elsewhere, Kate is reminded of her own wedding day and becomes upset. Jenny tells Kate she wants to cheer her up and has got a little surprise for her. When Kate finds an envelope in her bag containing £1000 an emotional Kate thanks Jenny. However it's apparent the money didn't come from Jenny so who is Kate's mystery benefactor? Claudia announces she's booked a family holiday to Venice to celebrate Ken's 80th birthday.

Monday 9 September part two

Sinead quietly takes Daniel to one side and breaks the news that she's found a lump. As Daniel reels Sinead implores him to bury his fears and enjoy the day. As they cut the cake and everyone cheers Daniel is overcome and rushes out. Bethany finds him but Daniel refuses to talk and after returning to make an emotional speech, Daniel and Sinead dance through the tears.

Ray invites Michelle up to his room to discuss the franchise plan in more detail. However she's taken aback to find him wearing a bathrobe! Telling her they make a great team, Ray places his hand on her thigh. Michelle's shocked while Ray insists he meant nothing by it. Meanwhile Robert kisses Vicky passionately and suggests they go upstairs.

Abi lets Kevin down gently, explaining she loves him as a mate but that's as far as it goes. However when Ali starts quoting Kevinisms from Abi's web page, she's forced to admit what she's been up to. Kevin's furious and sacks Abi. Elsewhere, Kate thanks an awkward Jenny for her generosity. When Maria overhears Ali and Emma whispering she jumps to conclusions and accuses Ali of cheating on her with Emma. When Ali reveals he's booked a posh hotel for them and Emma's agreed to babysit, Maria feels foolish.

Wednesday 11 September part one

Having been to the hospital for a scan Daniel suggests a mini-moon to Sinead to take their minds off the results. Determined to remain upbeat she tells him to book it. As Daniel opens up to Bethany about his fears over the lump, Sinead takes a call from the hospital asking her to come in this afternoon. Their plans scuppered, Daniel and Sinead hug. ALI'S LEFT RATTLED BY AN ARREST Maria's disappointed after their night away, Ali slept for England! Worried he's working too hard Maria arrives at the hospital with lunch but Ali's distracted as his dealer is arrested and dragged away. As he vents his anger on an upset Maria it looks like Ali will have some serious making up to do.

READ: The shocking health condition Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell discovered after her father's death

Awash with guilt Robert returns home and apologising to Michelle confirms he's happy to go with her franchise plans. But Ray tells Michelle he's had a rethink and is not convinced she's right for his business after all. Elsewhere, Sophie reckons Abi's web page could be a money spinner for the garage as Kevin's an internet sensation. Will he relent and give Abi her job back? Johnny thanks an uncomfortable Jenny for the generosity she's shown his daughter.

Wednesday 11 September part two

Sinead and Daniel's worst fears are realised as the consultant breaks the news that the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and liver and Sinead has only 3 or 4 months to live. Reeling in shock they share their awful news with a distraught Ken, Peter, Carla, Adam and Beth. Back at home the enormity of their situation starts to sink in. When Sinead tries to blame herself for delayed her chemo, Daniel points out that had she not made that choice, they wouldn't have their beautiful little boy. As Daniel and Sinead stare out of the window at people going about their daily lives, they cling to each other, utterly bereft.

Friday 13 September part one

Ali goes to see Dr Gaddas and desperately trying to hide his withdrawal symptoms, begs for a diazepam prescription. But Dr Gaddas isn't fooled and urges him to get help for his addiction. Insisting she's got it wrong, Ali leaves. After also failing to pocket some of Carla's anxiety pills, Ali heads home empty handed where he starts sweating and shaking. As Ryan arrives he's horrified to find Ali on the floor, convulsing.

Sinead asks Beth to tell people her sad news. Chesney's devastated but when he tries to offer some words of comfort Sinead makes it clear she doesn't want his sympathy. When Bernie takes Gemma shopping for maternity clothes, Chesney wonders where she's found the money. His suspicions are confirmed when the uncovers the positive pregnancy test scam. Furious Gemma turns her anger on Bernie and tells her to go. But as Bernie tries to leave the shop, the alarm goes off. Elsewhere, Kate asks Sophie if she'd like to go travelling with her. Meanwhile when Craig reveals he saw Gary slipping the envelope of cash into her bag, Kate's baffled and goes to confront Gary. An old school friend, Michelle, contacts Kevin online wanting to meet up.

Friday 13 September part two

As Ali's seizure continues, a terrified Ryan calls for an ambulance. Regaining consciousness Ali's horrified to realise that Ryan has called the emergency services. Covering his condition he sends the paramedics away. Cancelling his date with Maria, Ali admits to a shocked Ryan that he's addicted to diazepam. Begging Ryan to help him, he explains how he couldn't cope after Cormac's death and turned to drugs. Ryan returns with Robert who assures Ali he's here to help. As Ali agrees to go cold turkey, Robert and Ryan promise him he'll get through it.

As Bernie's accused of shoplifting she's taken aback to discover the security guard is her old flame, Kel. After talking him round a bickering Gemma and Bernie return home to a knock at the door, Bernie's invited Kel for tea to say thanks. Elsewhere, Gary lies to Kate saying his wealthy mate Derek gave him the money and he simply wanted to help fund her travels. As her family and friends gather in the pub for Kate's leaving do, Sophie reveals she's staying and has enrolled on business management course, Paula's thrilled.